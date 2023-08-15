Swiss National Bank Sells 309,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 309,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Intel worth $535,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,158,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,719,617. The company has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.72 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

