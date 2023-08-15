Swiss National Bank Sells 80,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,065,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $472,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

CAT stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.67. 1,304,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.01. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

