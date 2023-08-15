Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,100,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,417 shares of company stock worth $357,553,862. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $543.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.61. The company has a market cap of $516.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $545.92.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

