SWS Partners Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 323.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

