SWS Partners Buys Shares of 7,701 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MarineMax Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HZO opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.