SWS Partners Sells 4,544 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.12.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.