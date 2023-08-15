SWS Partners Takes $1.11 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Atlassian by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,319.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,780 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $553,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,723,000.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,873 shares of company stock worth $56,971,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian stock opened at $199.87 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

