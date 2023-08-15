SWS Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

