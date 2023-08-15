Synopsys (SNPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Synopsys has set its Q3 guidance at $2.70-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.77-$10.84 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $434.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.62. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,600,000 after buying an additional 306,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.