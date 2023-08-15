Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Table Trac Stock Performance

TBTC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Table Trac has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.50.

Get Table Trac alerts:

About Table Trac

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.