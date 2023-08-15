Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Table Trac Stock Performance
TBTC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Table Trac has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.50.
About Table Trac
