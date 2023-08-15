Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.7 %

TPR traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,632. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

