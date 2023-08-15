Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Stock Down 3.0 %

Tarena International stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of -0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tarena International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

