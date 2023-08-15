Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.32.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

