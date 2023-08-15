TD Cowen Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $220.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

Shares of MNDY opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $189.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 0.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in monday.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

