TD Securities Increases Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$135.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBH

Premium Brands Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded down C$5.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,353. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.49. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.