Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $7,320,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,752,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 377,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,237,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance
BBIO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. 34,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,575,976 shares of company stock worth $53,564,424 over the last ninety days. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
