Tekla Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 1.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Moderna worth $49,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. 476,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,133. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,109,826.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.