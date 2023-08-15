Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

LH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.04. 62,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

