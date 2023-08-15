Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STE traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.50. 5,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 187.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 154.10%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

