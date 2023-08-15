Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $23.39 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $271.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,124. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.