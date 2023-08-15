Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $505.50. 6,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,276. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.90 and a 200-day moving average of $490.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

