Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,541 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,142,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,160 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,889 shares of company stock worth $89,248 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. 79,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $110.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

