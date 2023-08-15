Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $599,000 in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,033. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

