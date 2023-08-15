Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $104.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

