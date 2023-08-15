Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 23,300 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Merus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $27.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

