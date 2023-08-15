Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON:TMPL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 228.50 ($2.90). The company had a trading volume of 508,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 231.85. The stock has a market cap of £701.81 million, a PE ratio of -4,570.00 and a beta of 1.17. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 195.20 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.17).
