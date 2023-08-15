Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Claire Bramley Sells 4,427 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $199,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,526.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teradata Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. 1,119,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Teradata by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.