TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $139.88 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $139.88 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,369,660 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,952,161 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.