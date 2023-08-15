Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,873.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,449.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,574.37. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

