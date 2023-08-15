Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

TXT stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Textron has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

