Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $739.64 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $739.64 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002466 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,917,199 coins and its circulating supply is 948,764,663 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

