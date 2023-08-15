The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

NYSE CI traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $288.87. The stock had a trading volume of 328,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

