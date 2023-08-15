The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $160.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

