The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.'s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 81.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

