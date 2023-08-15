The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Insider Sells $48,559.36 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

E.W. Scripps stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 13,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSP. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 7th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

