The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.