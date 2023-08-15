The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 202,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 189,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

