The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $124.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

