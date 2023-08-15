The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $271,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.