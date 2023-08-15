The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

PG traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $155.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $365.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

