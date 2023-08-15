The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 282.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,906. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

