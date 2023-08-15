TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Announces Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

