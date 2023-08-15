Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Money Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.03. 141,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.96 and its 200-day moving average is $546.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

