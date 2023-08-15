Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $245.02 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $245.02 million and $2.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,245,235,873 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.