Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237.85 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $237.85 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,245,819,905 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

