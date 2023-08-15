Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.09 during trading on Tuesday. 197,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,893,531. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

