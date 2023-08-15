Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,036,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,610,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.28. The stock has a market cap of $747.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

