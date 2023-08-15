Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Invests $489,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.17. 2,472,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,263,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $777.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.