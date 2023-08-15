Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

LLY traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.35. 344,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,417 shares of company stock worth $357,553,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.