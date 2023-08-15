Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,359. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

